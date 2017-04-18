Go: Earth Day, Chief Redheart Memorial, roller derby
Ride your bike or stroll down the Salmon Creek Greenway for the annual Earth Day Festival. It will be a day of children's activities, wildlife shows, salmon releases and more, hosted by the Clark Public Utilities' StreamTeam.
