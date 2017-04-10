Gas prices to rise but likely stay relatively low
Gas prices rose in 45 states last month and will likely keep climbing through spring, according to the latest reports from AAA Oregon/Idaho. Prices in Vancouver notched $2.85 per gallon last week, up 3 cents from a week before, 8 cents from the previous month and 63 cents from a year ago, the agency said.
