Gas prices to rise but likely stay re...

Gas prices to rise but likely stay relatively low

Next Story Prev Story
4 min ago Read more: The Columbian

Gas prices rose in 45 states last month and will likely keep climbing through spring, according to the latest reports from AAA Oregon/Idaho. Prices in Vancouver notched $2.85 per gallon last week, up 3 cents from a week before, 8 cents from the previous month and 63 cents from a year ago, the agency said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Columbian.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Vancouver Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Seattle Seahawks Mock Draft 2017 Apr 7 SEATTLESPORTSCAST... 1
Seahawks Schedule 2017 Apr 3 SEATTLESPORTSCAST... 1
DON MEREDITH to STAR in Remake of 16 Candles ! Mar 28 MethHasEatenYourB... 3
Ugly Women (Sep '14) Mar 26 Debora Hairy Cons... 3
Tips For Buying Used Cars on Craigslist in Vanc... (Sep '16) Mar 26 Little Old Lady P... 2
CANADA - RAISE the POOR to The Middle Class ! Mar 26 Wise Up Wise Up 2
BRIT DRIVER Just a DRUNK DOPER with NO GIRLS ! Mar 26 Brit No Terrorist 1
See all Vancouver Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Vancouver Forum Now

Vancouver Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Vancouver Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Mexico
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. South Korea
  5. Iraq
 

Vancouver, WA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,503 • Total comments across all topics: 280,240,507

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC