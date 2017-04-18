Fort Vancouver High School offers bla...

Fort Vancouver High School offers black history class

Next Story Prev Story
25 min ago Read more: The Columbian

As race relations in the United States continue to rise to the forefront of political rhetoric, Fort Vancouver High School will begin offering a class exploring African-American history in the country next year. The yearlong course for juniors and seniors, which will fulfill a required United States history class, explores the nation's history through the lens of the "African American Experience," as the class is titled.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Columbian.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Vancouver Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Cold Creek Campground Not Available to Working ... (Aug '08) Wed jones 9
Ftra gang looking for info Apr 12 Hobo man 1
Clever ways the Seahawks got better this offseason Apr 12 SEATTLESPORTSCAST... 1
Seattle Seahawks Mock Draft 2017 Apr 7 SEATTLESPORTSCAST... 1
Seahawks Schedule 2017 Apr 3 SEATTLESPORTSCAST... 1
DON MEREDITH to STAR in Remake of 16 Candles ! Mar 28 MethHasEatenYourB... 3
Ugly Women (Sep '14) Mar 26 Debora Hairy Cons... 3
See all Vancouver Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Vancouver Forum Now

Vancouver Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Vancouver Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
 

Vancouver, WA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,403 • Total comments across all topics: 280,469,366

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC