Fort Vancouver High School names new associate principal
Alison Watson, current administrative intern and Center for International Studies coordinator at Fort Vancouver High School, will become associate principal, Vancouver Public Schools announced. Watson's position change was announced Tuesday as part of 10 administrative changes at the district.
