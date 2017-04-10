Fire truck damaged by falling tree can be reparied
The fire truck damaged by a falling tree last week during strong winds can be repaired, Vancouver Fire Chief Joe Molina said. Parts have been ordered for the truck and it should be headed to the body shop for work soon, Molina said.
