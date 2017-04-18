Dog may have started home fire

A dog trying to grab a snack from the counter might have started the fire that damaged a home in the Arnada neighborhood Thursday afternoon. Vancouver Fire Marshal Heidi Scarpelli said investigators can't confirm it absolutely, but it appeared likely the homeowners' Australian shepherd, Jake, may have jumped onto the stove to snag some bread and, in the process, switched on a burner that lit some nearby combustibles on fire.

