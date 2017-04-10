Deputies: Man threatens girlfriend with knife, flees
Clark County deputies swarmed the Maple Tree area early this morning in search of a suspect who allegedly threatened his girlfriend with a knife then fled the residence. Law enforcement was called to Cascadia Village, 9601 N.E. 73rd St., just after 5:30 a.m. for a report of a disturbance involving a knife, Sgt.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Columbian.
Add your comments below
Vancouver Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ftra gang looking for info
|Wed
|Hobo man
|1
|Clever ways the Seahawks got better this offseason
|Wed
|SEATTLESPORTSCAST...
|1
|Seattle Seahawks Mock Draft 2017
|Apr 7
|SEATTLESPORTSCAST...
|1
|Seahawks Schedule 2017
|Apr 3
|SEATTLESPORTSCAST...
|1
|DON MEREDITH to STAR in Remake of 16 Candles !
|Mar 28
|MethHasEatenYourB...
|3
|Ugly Women (Sep '14)
|Mar 26
|Debora Hairy Cons...
|3
|Tips For Buying Used Cars on Craigslist in Vanc... (Sep '16)
|Mar 26
|Little Old Lady P...
|2
Find what you want!
Search Vancouver Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC