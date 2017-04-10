County schools buck chronic absenteei...

County schools buck chronic absenteeism trend

While the state of Washington saw chronic absenteeism rates creep upward in the 2015-2016 school years, some local districts bucked that trend and improved their attendance. Statewide, an average of 16.7 percent of students were chronically absent, according to the Superintendent of Public Instruction's office.

