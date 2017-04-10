Community notebook: Hoops on the River cancelled
The summer 3-on-3 Hoops on the River basketball tournament, held in downtown Vancouver, has been cancelled for 2017. The Hoops of the River 3-on-3 basketball tournament that has been held in downtown Vancouver for 11 summers has been cancelled.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Columbian.
Comments
Add your comments below
Vancouver Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Seattle Seahawks Mock Draft 2017
|Apr 7
|SEATTLESPORTSCAST...
|1
|Seahawks Schedule 2017
|Apr 3
|SEATTLESPORTSCAST...
|1
|DON MEREDITH to STAR in Remake of 16 Candles !
|Mar 28
|MethHasEatenYourB...
|3
|Ugly Women (Sep '14)
|Mar 26
|Debora Hairy Cons...
|3
|Tips For Buying Used Cars on Craigslist in Vanc... (Sep '16)
|Mar 26
|Little Old Lady P...
|2
|CANADA - RAISE the POOR to The Middle Class !
|Mar 26
|Wise Up Wise Up
|2
|BRIT DRIVER Just a DRUNK DOPER with NO GIRLS !
|Mar 26
|Brit No Terrorist
|1
Find what you want!
Search Vancouver Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC