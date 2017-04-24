Columbia River nears flood stage
Heavy rains combined with mountain snowmelt and peak monthly tides will push the Columbia River to near flood stage from Thursday until Saturday between Vancouver and Longview. On Tuesday, the National Weather Service predicted the river to reach about 15.6 feet on Friday and Saturday in Vancouver before falling.
