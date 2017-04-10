City of Vancouver will install 169 curb ramp corners
The city of Vancouver is having more than 160 existing curbs modified to be compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act, similar to this curb cut at an intersection along Southeast Park Crest Avenue. The city council recently approved plans to install 169 curb ramp corners in the city to meet Americans with Disabilities Act accessibility requirements.
