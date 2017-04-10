Casino opening leads new podcast
Clark Talks, The Columbian's weekly podcast, previews the opening of the Ilani casino and the coming Port of Vancouver Board of Commissioners race. Hosts Katie Gillespie and Dameon Pesanti are joined by business reporter Troy Brynelson to discuss the history of the Cowlitz Tribe's Ilani casino, opening outside of La Center this spring.
