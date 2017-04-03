Candidates for Vancouver City Council abound
The latest candidates vying for a seat on the Vancouver City Council this year are feeling a lot of love for the city. "We have a rich history, and I'm committed to making the future of the city of Vancouver even brighter by bringing effective leadership," said Scott Campbell, the government and community affairs liaison with Waste Connections, who plans to run for Position 1 on the council.
