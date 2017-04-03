Arrest made in brandishing, robbery o...

Arrest made in brandishing, robbery on Fourth Plain

Next Story Prev Story
16 min ago Read more: The Columbian

Police made an arrest in a case where a man reportedly pointed a gun at people in two different parking lots on Tuesday. Vancouver police officers identified Jonathan Blake Fulmer, 24, of Washougal as the suspect in the case and he was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of robbery and assault, police said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Columbian.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Vancouver Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Seahawks Schedule 2017 Apr 3 SEATTLESPORTSCAST... 1
DON MEREDITH to STAR in Remake of 16 Candles ! Mar 28 MethHasEatenYourB... 3
Ugly Women (Sep '14) Mar 26 Debora Hairy Cons... 3
Tips For Buying Used Cars on Craigslist in Vanc... (Sep '16) Mar 26 Little Old Lady P... 2
CANADA - RAISE the POOR to The Middle Class ! Mar 26 Wise Up Wise Up 2
BRIT DRIVER Just a DRUNK DOPER with NO GIRLS ! Mar 26 Brit No Terrorist 1
Are there any local Great Danes that are avail.... Mar 23 2 Dogs 2
See all Vancouver Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Vancouver Forum Now

Vancouver Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Vancouver Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Final Four
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Pakistan
  3. Health Care
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iraq
 

Vancouver, WA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,260 • Total comments across all topics: 280,096,539

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC