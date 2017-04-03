Arrest made in brandishing, robbery on Fourth Plain
Police made an arrest in a case where a man reportedly pointed a gun at people in two different parking lots on Tuesday. Vancouver police officers identified Jonathan Blake Fulmer, 24, of Washougal as the suspect in the case and he was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of robbery and assault, police said.
