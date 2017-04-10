Alleged hit-and-run driver arraigned

A Vancouver man involved in a February hit-and-run of a pedestrian who later had his left leg amputated was arraigned Friday in Clark County Superior Court. Joshua Allen Johnson, 31, entered not-guilty pleas to hit-and-run resulting in injury and possession of methamphetamine stemming from the Feb. 20 crash in the Minnehaha area that severely injured 34-year-old Paul P. Adams.

