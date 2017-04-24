a Coffee With a Copa brings together Vancouver police, residents
Tongues wagged and coffee flowed at an informal gathering with community members and police officers at the Andresen Road McDonald's Tuesday afternoon. The Vancouver Police Department and McDonald's teamed up to host a "Coffee With a Cop" event, and about 15 or so people stopped by to chat and listen about public safety in Vancouver.
