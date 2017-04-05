150 animals taken from Washington home, adoptions underway
That's what Clark County Animal Control officers recently found at a home in Vancouver's Orchards neighborhood, after a number of complaints from people living nearby. Animal Control spokesperson Paul Scarpelli told FOX 12 they believe the homeowner, who is not being identified, had good intentions - but things obviously got out of hand.
