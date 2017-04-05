150 animals taken from Washington hom...

150 animals taken from Washington home, adoptions underway

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Fox News

That's what Clark County Animal Control officers recently found at a home in Vancouver's Orchards neighborhood, after a number of complaints from people living nearby. Animal Control spokesperson Paul Scarpelli told FOX 12 they believe the homeowner, who is not being identified, had good intentions - but things obviously got out of hand.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fox News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Vancouver Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Seahawks Schedule 2017 Apr 3 SEATTLESPORTSCAST... 1
DON MEREDITH to STAR in Remake of 16 Candles ! Mar 28 MethHasEatenYourB... 3
Ugly Women (Sep '14) Mar 26 Debora Hairy Cons... 3
Tips For Buying Used Cars on Craigslist in Vanc... (Sep '16) Mar 26 Little Old Lady P... 2
CANADA - RAISE the POOR to The Middle Class ! Mar 26 Wise Up Wise Up 2
BRIT DRIVER Just a DRUNK DOPER with NO GIRLS ! Mar 26 Brit No Terrorist 1
Are there any local Great Danes that are avail.... Mar 23 2 Dogs 2
See all Vancouver Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Vancouver Forum Now

Vancouver Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Vancouver Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Final Four
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Health Care
  2. North Korea
  3. Pakistan
  4. Wall Street
  5. Iraq
 

Vancouver, WA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,213 • Total comments across all topics: 280,104,101

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC