$1,000 reward offered in Vancouver assault case
Crime Stoppers of Oregon is offering a reward of up to $1,000 for information that leads to an arrest in a Vancouver assault case. Josh Cooper, 20, was walking to the bus stop in the 2500 block of Northeast 110th Avenue at about 8:30 p.m. on March 26 when he was assaulted by a group of males.
