Yacolt man gets 6 years in jail for robbery
A man who stabbed a private security officer in the face during a shoplifting incident at Vancouver Mall has been sentenced to more than six years in prison. Kyle T. Hall, 25, of Yacolt pleaded guilty Thursday in Clark County Superior Court to first-degree robbery with a deadly weapon and possession of methamphetamine.
