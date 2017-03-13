Wrongful death suit filed in fatal shooting
TJ Patrick Ferres, who was arrested on suspicion of second-degree murder, makes a first appearance in Clark County Superior Court on Jan. 23. The mother of the Vancouver man Ferres is accused of fatally shooting has filed a personal injury and wrongful death suit against Ferres in Clark County Superior Court. Sharon McKay filed the complaint March 6 on behalf of her deceased son, Ian Patrick McKay, and his two minor daughters against TJ Patrick Ferres.
