Workshops will teach immigrants their legal rights
Columbian files Diana Perez, director of the the Washington State League of United Latin American Citizens, speaks May 22 during the Unity Sunday event at Leroy Haagen Memorial Park in Vancouver. The group is holding informational meetings for families concerned about the Trump administration's immigration policy.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Columbian.
Add your comments below
Vancouver Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Girl, 15, dies from drug overdose in Vancouver (May '07)
|Feb 26
|jessica norris
|44
|Sanctuary city morbid humor
|Feb 22
|solongfarewell
|1
|Matthew Meyer (May '16)
|Feb 5
|Drew420
|4
|Are there any local Great Danes that are avail....
|Feb 3
|Kayleen
|1
|Adults-only wedding gets no ringing endorsement (Jul '07)
|Jan '17
|Ciciwiseman
|51
|attorney/client sexual relationships
|Dec '16
|angeleyez
|1
|Stover gets more charges, higher bail
|Dec '16
|Lori
|2
Find what you want!
Search Vancouver Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC