Woman sentenced to five months in jail for vehicular assault-DUI
A Vancouver woman who was driving under the influence when she crashed head-on into another vehicle on Northeast Fourth Plain Boulevard in November was sentenced Tuesday to five months in jail, court records show. Susan L. Johnson, 51, pleaded guilty in Clark County Superior Court to vehicular assault-DUI in connection with the Nov. 13 collision.
