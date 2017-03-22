Woman hurt in fire at Garrison Park duplex
A kitchen fire sent a woman to the hospital with minor burns and damaged a duplex near David Douglas Park, in the Garrison Heights neighborhood, Wednesday afternoon. Vancouver Fire Department spokesman Pete Adams said firefighters were called to a house fire at Boardwalk Garden Homes, at 8109 N.E. 14th St., shortly after 2 p.m. The firefighters arrived to find flames coming from a single-story duplex, then snaked a hose inside to knock down the fire.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Columbian.
Add your comments below
Vancouver Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Casting for a new HGTV Canada series in Vancouv...
|Mar 14
|casting
|1
|Matthew Meyer (May '16)
|Mar 9
|breathitt county ky
|5
|Girl, 15, dies from drug overdose in Vancouver (May '07)
|Feb 26
|jessica norris
|44
|Sanctuary city morbid humor
|Feb 22
|solongfarewell
|1
|Are there any local Great Danes that are avail....
|Feb '17
|Kayleen
|1
|Adults-only wedding gets no ringing endorsement (Jul '07)
|Jan '17
|Ciciwiseman
|51
|attorney/client sexual relationships
|Dec '16
|angeleyez
|1
Find what you want!
Search Vancouver Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC