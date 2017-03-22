Woman hurt in fire at Garrison Park duplex

A kitchen fire sent a woman to the hospital with minor burns and damaged a duplex near David Douglas Park, in the Garrison Heights neighborhood, Wednesday afternoon. Vancouver Fire Department spokesman Pete Adams said firefighters were called to a house fire at Boardwalk Garden Homes, at 8109 N.E. 14th St., shortly after 2 p.m. The firefighters arrived to find flames coming from a single-story duplex, then snaked a hose inside to knock down the fire.

