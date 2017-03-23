Woman appears in court in drug death

A Rochester woman wanted in connection with the drug death of a man she knew appeared Thursday in Clark County Superior Court. Brooke M. Betts, 26, faces a charge of controlled substance homicide in the November death of Leif E. Jensen, 33, at a Vancouver Motel 6. Court records state that Betts picked up Jensen at Portland International Airport on Nov. 7, after he flew in from California, and took him to the motel at 221 N. Chkalov Drive.

