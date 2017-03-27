- Wolfe wona t seek re-election for port commissioner
Port Commissioner Brian Wolfe speaks to the crowd during the meeting Friday afternoon, April 15, 2016 at the Port of Vancouver. "I came to that conclusion last week in the middle of the night," while on vacation, Wolfe said during an interview with The Columbian.
