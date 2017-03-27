Weather Eye: Expect some warming soon
I certainly don't need to tell you we have had a ton of rain this year. Since the water year began Oct. 1, Vancouver has measured more than 42 inches of rain.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Columbian.
Comments
Add your comments below
Vancouver Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|DON MEREDITH to STAR in Remake of 16 Candles !
|Tue
|MethHasEatenYourB...
|3
|Ugly Women (Sep '14)
|Sun
|Debora Hairy Cons...
|3
|Tips For Buying Used Cars on Craigslist in Vanc... (Sep '16)
|Sun
|Little Old Lady P...
|2
|CANADA - RAISE the POOR to The Middle Class !
|Mar 26
|Wise Up Wise Up
|2
|BRIT DRIVER Just a DRUNK DOPER with NO GIRLS !
|Mar 26
|Brit No Terrorist
|1
|Are there any local Great Danes that are avail....
|Mar 23
|2 Dogs
|2
|GLOBAL WARMING is NOT an ISSUE in B.C. ?!
|Mar 23
|Gordon Leadfoot -...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Vancouver Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC