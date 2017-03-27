Weather Eye: Cold front moving in; unsettled weather forecast all week
A severe thunderstorm crossed the Columbia River through downtown Vancouver and moved up through Minnehaha and Walnut Grove and then onward to Five Corners and the Orchards and Covington area. What appears to be a small tornado touched down in several places, ripping fences down, gardens sheds and small limbs and trees.
