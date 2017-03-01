Vehicle comes loose during tow, crashes head-on
A 17-year-old Vancouver boy was operating a vehicle that was being towed by a friend heading west on Northeast 28th Street at about 11:30 p.m., according to the Camas Police Department. The two vehicles became separated and the vehicle that was being towed crossed the center line and struck an eastbound vehicle, police said.
