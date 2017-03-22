Vancouver's State of the City Address next week
Vancouver Mayor Timothy D. Leavitt will present the 2017 State of the City Address at Fort Vancouver's Artillery Barracks Building at 5 p.m. on Thursday, March 30. The annual event celebrates the city's achievements, growth and progress over the past year, as well as future opportunities and initiatives.
Read more at Vancouver Business Journal.
