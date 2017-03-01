Vancouver's iconic The Grant House restaurant sold to new owners
Suzy Taylor, long-time owner of The Grant House restaurant, has sold the one-of-a-kind eatery to Scott and Sarah Flury, owners of Latte Da Coffee House and Wine Bar in uptown Vancouver, for an undisclosed amount.
