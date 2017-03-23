Vancouver woman accused in fatal hit-and-run returned to jail
A Vancouver woman out on bail in a hit-and-run crash that killed a pedestrian was taken back into custody Thursday after twice violating the court's order not to drink. Investigators suspect Jessica Lyn Bankhead was driving under the influence when she struck and killed 44-year-old Richard Waller of Vancouver on Feb. 25 and sped away.
