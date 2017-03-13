Vancouver teen struck by school bus sues VPS
A Vancouver teenager and her mother are suing Vancouver Public Schools for damages resulting from a school bus striking her in 2014, court records show. Kelcie Huntley was crossing the street at East McLoughlin and Grand Boulevards when she was hit by a school bus on her way to Hudson's Bay High School, according to the complaint filed last week in Clark County Superior Court.
