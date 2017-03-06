Vancouver students march for immigran...

Vancouver students march for immigrants, minorities

A vocal crowd of more than 100 students walked out of Vancouver school district campuses on Monday, marching down Fourth Plain Boulevard and through downtown Vancouver to demonstrate in solidarity with minority students and immigrants. The shouting crowd of students, most of whom were from Fort Vancouver High School Center for International Studies, left class early afternoon to protest the Trump administration's rhetoric and actions on immigration and admittance of refugees to the United States.

