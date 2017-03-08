Vancouver Public Schools seeks to reassure families
Vancouver Public Schools campuses are "safe and supportive" for all students, including immigrants and students of diverse backgrounds, the district formally announced in a letter to parents Wednesday. In response to ongoing concerns about the future of migrant families under the Trump administration's aggressive immigration policies, the district released the letter to remind families that schools are obligated to provide a free public education and protect student privacy.
