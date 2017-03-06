Vancouver Public Schools inclement weather waiver granted
Vancouver Public Schools students will not have to make up four of the eight snow and inclement weather closures the district took this school year after the Office of Superintendent of Public Instruction granted the district's request for a waiver. School will end for Vancouver Public Schools students on June 21, the district announced Monday.
