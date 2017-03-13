Vancouver police investigate alleged assault on transgender girl

Lindsey Smith, 13, right, is joined by her mom, Carrie Smith, left, her aunt, Leslie Goodnight, and family friend, Jasmine Freeman, as they look over injuries they say she sustained after a fellow student punched her in the face Wednesday, as seen outside McLoughlin Middle School on Friday afternoon, March 17, 2017. School district officials announced Vancouver police are investigating the allegations.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Columbian.