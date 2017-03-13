Vancouver police investigate alleged assault on transgender girl
Lindsey Smith, 13, right, is joined by her mom, Carrie Smith, left, her aunt, Leslie Goodnight, and family friend, Jasmine Freeman, as they look over injuries they say she sustained after a fellow student punched her in the face Wednesday, as seen outside McLoughlin Middle School on Friday afternoon, March 17, 2017. School district officials announced Vancouver police are investigating the allegations.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Columbian.
Add your comments below
Vancouver Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Casting for a new HGTV Canada series in Vancouv...
|Mar 14
|casting
|1
|Matthew Meyer (May '16)
|Mar 9
|breathitt county ky
|5
|Girl, 15, dies from drug overdose in Vancouver (May '07)
|Feb 26
|jessica norris
|44
|Sanctuary city morbid humor
|Feb 22
|solongfarewell
|1
|Are there any local Great Danes that are avail....
|Feb '17
|Kayleen
|1
|Adults-only wedding gets no ringing endorsement (Jul '07)
|Jan '17
|Ciciwiseman
|51
|attorney/client sexual relationships
|Dec '16
|angeleyez
|1
Find what you want!
Search Vancouver Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC