Vancouver man involved in fatal Oregon crash

Dmitriy L. Ryabchinskiy, 39, was driving a tractor-trailer south on Highway 11 northeast of Pendleton, Ore., about 1:15 p.m. Tuesday when he was sideswiped by a northbound 2008 Ford Explorer, Oregon State Police reported. The Explorer then drove off the shoulder of the roadway and rolled on its top, police said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Columbian.