Vancouver man gets 90 days in jail for DUI collision
A judge handed down a 90-day sentence Thursday for a Vancouver man who broke another driver's leg in a crash while driving drunk on New Year's Day in 2016. Bradley A. Bachmeier, 20, pleaded guilty that day to vehicular assault.
