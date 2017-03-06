Vancouver battles in city hall contes...

Vancouver battles in city hall contest finals

"I'm sure they can win the contest for having the most ghosts, but it doesn't compare to our beautiful, modern city hall," Burkman said of the Midwest city hall, which opened in 1899. Vancouver City Hall is in a national contest vying for the most "beautiful city hall" and the city councilors want to win.

