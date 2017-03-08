Vancouver apartment fire quickly contained, woman injured
A barking dog alerted residents Friday night of a fire in their Vancouver apartment, enabling them to escape the flames. Firefighters were called to the apartment at 10:30 p.m. on 3222 Edgewood Drive, finding the residents outside the building after they had reentered the burning structure and extinguished some of the fire on their own, said firefighter and paramedic Pete Adams, a public information officer for the Vancouver Fire Department.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Columbian.
Add your comments below
Vancouver Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Matthew Meyer (May '16)
|Thu
|breathitt county ky
|5
|Girl, 15, dies from drug overdose in Vancouver (May '07)
|Feb 26
|jessica norris
|44
|Sanctuary city morbid humor
|Feb 22
|solongfarewell
|1
|Are there any local Great Danes that are avail....
|Feb '17
|Kayleen
|1
|Adults-only wedding gets no ringing endorsement (Jul '07)
|Jan '17
|Ciciwiseman
|51
|attorney/client sexual relationships
|Dec '16
|angeleyez
|1
|Stover gets more charges, higher bail
|Dec '16
|Lori
|2
Find what you want!
Search Vancouver Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC