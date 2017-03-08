Vancouver apartment fire quickly contained, woman injured

A barking dog alerted residents Friday night of a fire in their Vancouver apartment, enabling them to escape the flames. Firefighters were called to the apartment at 10:30 p.m. on 3222 Edgewood Drive, finding the residents outside the building after they had reentered the burning structure and extinguished some of the fire on their own, said firefighter and paramedic Pete Adams, a public information officer for the Vancouver Fire Department.

