United Grain CEO to speak at April Boardroom Breakfast
Augusto Bassanini, president and CEO of United Grain Corp., will discuss the state of his organization during the Vancouver Business Journal's next Boardroom Breakfast on Wednesday, April 5. Bassanini has served as United Grain's chief executive since April 2013 and has been with the company since April 2011.
