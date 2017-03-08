Triple-murder suspect raises concerns over new counsel

Brent Ward Luyster, the man accused in a Woodland triple-homicide over the summer and attempted jail escape last month, looks at people in the gallery during his arraignment Monday morning, March 6, 2017, in Clark County Superior Court. Claims of potential conflicts of interest by Brent Ward Luyster over his new court-appointed counsel has once again delayed setting trial dates in his triple-homicide and attempted jail escape case.

