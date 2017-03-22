Trial for triple-murder suspect pushed back to October

Brent Ward Luyster, who's accused in a Woodland triple-homicide over the summer and attempted jail escape last month, is escorted to arraignment Monday morning, March 6, 2017, in Clark County Superior Court. Brent Ward Luyster's triple-murder and attempted jail escape trial - originally set to start April 17 - was pushed back this morning to Oct. 30 after the court determined the defense will not be ready in time.

