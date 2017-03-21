Transgender student says she was punched in the face at school
The 13-year-old says she has to deal with bullying and humiliation daily, but this was a new, violent level. VANCOUVER, WA A 13-year-old transgender student says a boy making fun of her at school punched her in the face twice, causing her nose to start bleeding.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WMBF.
Comments
Add your comments below
Vancouver Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Casting for a new HGTV Canada series in Vancouv...
|Mar 14
|casting
|1
|Matthew Meyer (May '16)
|Mar 9
|breathitt county ky
|5
|Girl, 15, dies from drug overdose in Vancouver (May '07)
|Feb 26
|jessica norris
|44
|Sanctuary city morbid humor
|Feb 22
|solongfarewell
|1
|Are there any local Great Danes that are avail....
|Feb '17
|Kayleen
|1
|Adults-only wedding gets no ringing endorsement (Jul '07)
|Jan '17
|Ciciwiseman
|51
|attorney/client sexual relationships
|Dec '16
|angeleyez
|1
Find what you want!
Search Vancouver Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC