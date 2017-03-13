Teachers, parents and legislators gather for school funding forum - Sun, 12 Mar 2017 PST
Two hundred educators and their allies turned out Saturday morning for a public school funding forum and rally at Roosevelt Elementary School in Vancouver. They told a panel of local legislators that they are worried about every aspect of their students' educational needs after years of insufficient funding.
