Suspect named in hit-and-run crash involving pedestrian

Clark County sheriff's deputies on Feb. 22 tracked down this car, which they suspect struck and severely injured a man walking in the Truman neighborhood in a hit-and-run crash in the early morning hours of Feb. 20. The son of a woman twice convicted in a 2013 crash that cost a Battle Ground teen his right leg is wanted in connection with a February hit-and-run crash that injured a pedestrian in the Minnehaha area.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Columbian.