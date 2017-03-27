Suspect in Vancouver double homicide ...

Suspect in Vancouver double homicide arrested in Portland

The Vancouver Police Department said agents with the Marshals Service and Portland Police Bureau officers located and arrested Arkangel D. Howard, 31, in Portland on Thursday. Vancouver detectives then interviewed Howard, and he was booked into the Multnomah County Jail on suspicion of two counts of first-degree murder.

