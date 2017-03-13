StoneRidge Capital Proposes 3-Story S...

StoneRidge Capital Proposes 3-Story Self-Storage Facility for Vancouver, WA

StoneRidge Capital LLC is looking to build a three-story self-storage facility in Vancouver, Wash. The developer is scheduled to meet with city planners to discuss the project on March 30, according to the source.

