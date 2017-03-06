Shipping container food park launches Kickstarter
Columbia Food Park, a shipping container-style food cart pod proposed in downtown Vancouver, has launched a Kickstarter campaign to raise a portion of its startup costs. The campaign seeks $45,000, a portion of the estimated $150,000 organizers say it will cost to build the park at the former Seventh Street Transit Center, at 108 E. Seventh St. The park would host four food carts at the 4,500-square-foot, concrete former transit center.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Columbian.
Add your comments below
Vancouver Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Girl, 15, dies from drug overdose in Vancouver (May '07)
|Feb 26
|jessica norris
|44
|Sanctuary city morbid humor
|Feb 22
|solongfarewell
|1
|Matthew Meyer (May '16)
|Feb 5
|Drew420
|4
|Are there any local Great Danes that are avail....
|Feb '17
|Kayleen
|1
|Adults-only wedding gets no ringing endorsement (Jul '07)
|Jan '17
|Ciciwiseman
|51
|attorney/client sexual relationships
|Dec '16
|angeleyez
|1
|Stover gets more charges, higher bail
|Dec '16
|Lori
|2
Find what you want!
Search Vancouver Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC