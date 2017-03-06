Shipping container food park launches Kickstarter

Columbia Food Park, a shipping container-style food cart pod proposed in downtown Vancouver, has launched a Kickstarter campaign to raise a portion of its startup costs. The campaign seeks $45,000, a portion of the estimated $150,000 organizers say it will cost to build the park at the former Seventh Street Transit Center, at 108 E. Seventh St. The park would host four food carts at the 4,500-square-foot, concrete former transit center.

