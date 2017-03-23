Share seeks volunteers, site hosts for summer meals program
Share volunteer Kari Barnes marks off the daily meal count as children pass through the lunch line at Silver Star Elementary in July 2012. The program, funded by the United States Department of Agriculture, provides free meals at schools and other facilities where half or more of area children are enrolled in a free or reduced-price lunch program at school.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Columbian.
Add your comments below
Vancouver Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ugly Women (Sep '14)
|2 hr
|Debora Hairy Cons...
|3
|Tips For Buying Used Cars on Craigslist in Vanc... (Sep '16)
|2 hr
|Little Old Lady P...
|2
|CANADA - RAISE the POOR to The Middle Class !
|6 hr
|Wise Up Wise Up
|2
|BRIT DRIVER Just a DRUNK DOPER with NO GIRLS !
|6 hr
|Brit No Terrorist
|1
|DON MEREDITH to STAR in Remake of 16 Candles !
|6 hr
|Big Bill Clintons...
|2
|Are there any local Great Danes that are avail....
|Mar 23
|2 Dogs
|2
|GLOBAL WARMING is NOT an ISSUE in B.C. ?!
|Mar 23
|Gordon Leadfoot -...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Vancouver Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC